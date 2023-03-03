KRQE News 13 obtained public records for police calls for service at the site from 2015 to 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller recently called out an eastside food market as a so-called ‘problem property.’ The Albuquerque Police Department says there have been hundreds of callouts to the Adam Food Market’s location near Central and Pennsylvania over the years, and the City says something needs to be done.

But what sorts of problems is the property dealing with? KRQE News 13 combed through millions of police call records to find out.

From 2015 to 2021, there were over 1,000 calls for service for the specific property address: 7817 Central Avenue NE. That includes calls for fights, armed robbery, vandalism, and a range of other issues.

Data obtained via public records requests show that fights and assault calls have been particularly common at the site. Over the span of about six years, there were more than a dozen aggravated assault and battery callouts and over a dozen callouts for fights in progress.

Data shows a range of issues at Adam Food Market from 2015 to 2021. Data: APD

There have also been callouts for a range of other issues. Several sex offense calls, robbery calls, and other types of crime allegations from the site have also resulted in APD response.

In addition to those more serious crime types, APD has seen hundreds of callouts for suspicious people and vehicles. And from 2015 to 2021, the department saw more than 250 dispatches for disturbances at the site.

Data shows common issues at Adam Food Market from 2015 to 2021. Data: APD

Given the fact that APD has seen so many calls for service at the Adam Food Market, the City has filed a lawsuit against the site. The city is, in part, seeking a three years closure of the business. For more info on the lawsuit, look at KRQE News 13’s prior coverage on story, including the entirety of Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller’s recent news conference.

*Data Note: The data shows incidents in which officers are dispatched, also known as “calls for service.” Officers can also initiate their own calls for service, without receiving a 911 call. Some calls for service result in “reports,” or additional documentation. KRQE News 13 has attempted to remove duplicated calls for service in this analysis, but given the nature of how reports are created, it’s possible that the exact number of calls for service within any given category may be slightly different than shown in the charts.