NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New data from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals which parts of New Mexico have grown and which have shrunk recently. The data shows population change from mid-2021 to mid-2022.

Overall, New Mexico’s population shrunk slightly from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022. But when you zoom in, some individual cities did grow. Rio Rancho grew 2% over that time. That’s an increase of about 2,000 people.

Los Lunas grew by more than 4% from mid 2021 to mid-2022. That means the village gained a little over 700 people during that time.

Sunland Park, Deming, Las Cruces, and a few other areas saw smaller growth. But some cities lost people. Albuquerque lost about 2,000 people. But given Albuquerque’s size, that’s only a decrease of about 0.4%.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows which locations lost population and which gained population recently.

Roswell and Las Vegas, New Mexico also lost people. Roswell’s population decreased by about 1.3%. Las Vegas’s population decreased by 1%.

Gallup lost an even greater percentage. They lost 2.5% of their population over the one-year period, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Nearby, some cities in neighboring states gained population. Phoenix, Arizona; San Antonio, Texas; and Castle Rock, Colorado each saw gains in population from mid-2021 to mid-2022.