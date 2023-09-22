NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new report from the U.S. Census Bureau shows where New Mexicans are getting their health insurance. The report reveals that many locals aren’t getting insurance from private providers.

From 2021 to 2022, more than 50% of insured New Mexicans were covered with public services, according to the report. That means New Mexico had the highest percentage of public insurance coverage in the nation.

Story Continues Below

New Mexico ranks about average in terms of the percentage of residents without health insurance. Image from U.S. Census Bureau.

New Mexico’s high rates of public coverage are likely driven in part by the creation of a statewide insurance marketplace. New Mexico uses beWellnm, an exchange for insurance providers.

While New Mexico has many individuals on public health insurance, the state also has a relatively high rate of uninsured individuals. New Mexico doesn’t rank as the worst state in that regard but sat at about the national average of about 8% of the population being uninsured in 2022.