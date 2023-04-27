ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is among the 50 ‘active shooter incidents’ on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s review of 2022 active shooters. Last year, there were active shooter incidents in 25 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Texas had the most incidents (six), but New Mexico made the list too.

The shooting that put New Mexico on the list was a March, 2022 incident. Albuquerque Police responded to a 911 call of a man with a gunshot wound near Montgomery and Tramway Boulevard. When officers arrived at the scene, they heard gunshots east of their location. As they continued to travel up the street, they came across multiple victims seemingly shot by 52-year-old John Dawson Hunter.

Hunter was armed with two handguns and a rifle. One victim was killed, five people – including three law enforcement officers – were injured, and Hunter was shot and killed by police.

The FBI’s list of active shooter incidents shows that the Albuquerque incident was unusual in some ways. For example, most of the active shooters fall between the ages of 19 and 44, not over 50 like the Albuquerque shooter.

It’s also relatively uncommon for active shooters to use multiple weapons, the FBI data shows. In 2022, only nine of the active shooters nationwide used multiple guns, like the Albuquerque shooter.

But the Albuquerque shooter did conform to the statistics in other ways. For example, the FBI data shows that the vast majority of active shooters in 2022 were male, like the shooter in Albuquerque.

Overall, 2022 brought fewer active shooter incidents across the nation than in 2021. But the data does show a clear increase in nationwide active shooter incidents since 2018.