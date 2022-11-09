ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) has released crime statistics for the first half of 2022. The numbers show crimes against society are up, while property crimes are down over the last few years.

The data covers crimes from January 2022 through June 2022. And while APD notes that the numbers can’t convey the full extent of the damage done to victims, the numbers do show just how the landscape of Albuquerque crime has changed over time.

The latest numbers show that crimes against society have risen in the last few years. That’s a category that includes drug offenses, weapons violations, animal cruelty, illegal pornography, and prostitution, though not all of those have risen.

As of mid-2022, APD has counted 2,168 crimes against society. The majority were weapons law violations. Last year, by mid-2021, APD had counted 1,841 crimes against society. So, what’s behind the increase?

According to a press release from APD, it could be due to increased enforcement. On the other hand, it could be due to an actual rise in firearm violations. Or it could be a mix of both. There’s no way to tell from the numbers alone.

“Our new deputy chief for the Investigative Bureau did expand our Violence Intervention Program to include the Gun Violence Reduction Unit (which started two years ago) and added the Gun Violence Suppression Unit as well as the Gun Violence Street Team,” APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos told KRQE News 13. But, he adds that it’s difficult to tell if the statistics reflect those changes or if there’s simply more illegal guns on the streets.

As of mid-year 2022, crimes against property were roughly on-par with last year. And crimes against property are down compared to mid-year numbers from 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Crimes against persons are also down from previous years. From 2018 to 2021, mid-year numbers for crimes against persons hovered around 7,400. In 2022, there were 6,054 crimes against persons reported by APD. But Albuquerque is on track to set a new record for the number of homicides in a year.