ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has already seen 67 homicides as of July 5. That puts the city on track to break the previous record for most homicides in a year.

There were more than 100 homicides in Albuquerque last year. The 2021 triple-digit count was a never-before-seen record. So far, 2022 is shaping up to match or maybe even surpass that count.

The Albuquerque Police Department’s latest official count of homicides only examines January through July 5. From January 1, 2022, to June 29, 2022, the police counted 67 individual homicide victims. That’s two more victims than there were by the same time last year.

So far, this year’s homicides

The crime rate hasn’t slowed in July. Albuquerque police responded to a homicide at San Pablo and Bell SE, another near San Mateo and Grand. Detectives are looking into an infant death from February as a possible homicide as well as a shooting near Central Avenue and 114th Street SW as a potential homicide.

The latest police report shows that 31 of the 67 homicides have been solved. They say 40 homicide suspects have been arrested or are deceased so far this year.

