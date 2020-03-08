Skip to content
Week in photos February 1-7, 2020
Photo Galleries
by:
Scott Brown
Posted:
Mar 7, 2020 / 05:36 PM MST
/
Updated:
Mar 7, 2020 / 05:36 PM MST
Mourners carry the coffin a Hezbollah fighter who was killed in Syria’s northwestern Idlib region, during a funeral for him and four comrades in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, March 1, 2020. They were among eight Hezbollah members who died Friday in Turkish attacks amid fierce fighting between Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces and Turkish troops and allied militiamen. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A protester at left, is held back by Jill Biden, center, and her husband Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, during a primary election night rally Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A large crowd wearing masks commutes through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The Japanese government has indicated it sees the next couple of weeks as crucial to containing the spread of COVID-19, which began in China late last year. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Dorothy Campbell walks with her son Charlie Campbell as her husband, Gene Campbell watches from the window of his room at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., Friday, March 6, 2020. Dorothy and her son came to visit Gene Friday as he is isolated in the facility that has been the epicenter of the outbreak of the the COVID-19 coronavirus. Charlie later told reporters that his father, who had not yet been tested, was showing symptoms of the virus and would be taken to a hospital. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
President Donald Trump, center, accompanied by from left, Tennessee first lady Maria Lee, Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter, Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton, Trump, and Gov. Bill Lee, R-Tenn., as they tour damage from a recent tornado, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Cookeville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
