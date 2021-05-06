VIDEO: New Mexico residents report strange lights in night sky

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People across the Southwest reported seeing a series of strange lights moving across the night sky on Wednesday, May 6. While many believed the phenomenon to be UFOs the lights were actually SpaceX Starlink satellites that were launched into orbit this week by the Falcon 9 rocket to provide internet.

The light that appears is actually sunlight reflected light off of the satellites. It takes several weeks for the satellites to spread out and during this time the reflection can appear as a string of lights.

This website allows users to track when you will be able to see the Starlink satellites in your area.

Lights seen above Grants, New Mexico sky around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2021. (courtesy Marissa Trujillo)

Lights seen off I-40 near Route 66 Casino (courtesy Ethan Dunn)

Video courtesy Summer McClendon

Video courtesy Debra DeFrancisco

Video courtesy Dianna Chavez