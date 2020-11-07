VIDEO: Albuquerque celebrates Biden victory along Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Horns were honked and flags were waved along Nob Hill in celebration Saturday after Joe Biden was announced as the 46th president of the United States.
