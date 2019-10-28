Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video
Live Broadcast
KRQE Live
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Elections
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Balloon Fiesta
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
Former NMSP officer charged with DWI wants original 911 call to be thrown out
Person of interest in death of Espanola girl released from jail
Memorial for murdered woman to be held Sunday
Pageant of Bands celebrates 40 years of performance
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Contests
Community Reports
Data Reports
Interactive Multimedia
Local Events
Photo Galleries
Quizzes
The Series
Balloon Fiesta
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
2019 ProFootball Challenge
The Big Game
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: World Series Game 5 photos
Photo Galleries
by:
Scott Brown
Posted:
Oct 27, 2019 / 09:38 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Oct 27, 2019 / 09:38 PM MDT
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle walks out for batting practice before Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Nationals Park is seen before Game 5 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Chef José Andrés throws a ceremonial first pitch before Game 5 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Donald Trump watches during the first inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez, left, celebrates his two-run home run with Yuli Gurriel during the second inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Houston Astros’ George Springer celebrates past Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes after a two-run home run during the ninth inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
📝
Report a Typo
| 📮
Submit a News Tip
| 📱
Download the KRQE News App
Now Trending on KRQE.com
FBI arrests suspect in death of Espanola girl
Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old Carlsbad girl
Police investigating shooting in NW Albuquerque
Pageant of Bands celebrates 40 years of performance
Embezzlement charges dropped against former Torrance County Sheriff
Man who allegedly shot late boxer’s son in custody
Study: Mother-daughter trips good for your health
Weather
Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast
More Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Sports broadcasting legend honored by city of Albuquerque
Woman tries to escape as boyfriend leads police on a chase
Edgewood man reunited with his beloved dog
More Don't Miss