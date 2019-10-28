PHOTOS: World Series Game 5 photos

Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle walks out for batting practice before Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Nationals Park is seen before Game 5 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Chef José Andrés throws a ceremonial first pitch before Game 5 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Donald Trump watches during the first inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez, left, celebrates his two-run home run with Yuli Gurriel during the second inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Houston Astros’ George Springer celebrates past Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes after a two-run home run during the ninth inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

 

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss