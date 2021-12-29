PHOTOS: Winter weather leads to snow-covered, icy roads in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow-packed and icy roads have resulted in difficult driving conditions in north western to central New Mexico on Wednesday, Dec. 29. The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports difficult driving conditions from the Colorado State Line to the Tijeras and Clines Corners area.

Severe driving conditions are reported on US 64 from mile marker 171 which is 35 miles east of Dulce, to mile marker 198, 25 miles west of Tres Piedras. NMDOT states that blowing snow is resulting in low visibility in this area.

While crews are out salting and sanding the roads, commuters are urged to drive with caution. Travel along this area is discouraged Wednesday morning.

Bobcat Pass on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 7:11 a.m. (NMROADS)

I-25 at Raton on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 7:16 a.m. (NMROADS)

US 550 at Continental Divide on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 7:18 a.m. (NMROADS)

I-25 at Glorieta on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 7:19 a.m. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Continental Divide on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 7:21 a.m. (NMROADS)

I-40 at NM 6 on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 7:23 a.m. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Rio Puerco on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 7:25 a.m. (NMROADS)

Tramway at Paseo Del Norte on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 7:27 a.m. (NMROADS)

I-25 north of Broadway on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 7:29 a.m. (NMROADS)

NM 536 at NM 14 on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 7:32 a.m. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Clines Corners on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 7:51 a.m. (NMROADS)

I-25 southbound at Richards Ave. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 7:53 a.m. (NMROADS)