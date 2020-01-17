PHOTOS: Winter weather causes difficult driving in northern New Mexico on Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports difficult driving conditions across the northern region of New Mexico on Friday. There are more than 100 closings and delays throughout the state.

Severe driving conditions are in the Eagle Nest area and from US 64 from mile marker 272 Canon to mile marker 272 as roads are snowy and icy. NMDOT reports zero visibility with crews sanding and salting the area.

Travel is discouraged. The rest of the state north of I-40 shows difficult driving conditions.

I-40 westbound at US 491 at 6:06 a.m.

I-40 at NM 6 at 6:09 a.m.

Paseo Del Norte at Coors at 6:10 a.m.

NM 528 at Southern Blvd