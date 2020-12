NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winter weather is impacting parts of New Mexico on Tuesday morning with some regions seeing snow, freezing drizzle, and freezing fog. The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports difficult driving conditions in the northern and western parts of the state.

The National Weather Service states that light snow is expected to continue mainly across the northern and and western high terrain through late Tuesday afternoon.

I-25 at Raton Pass at 7:02 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (NMRoads)

I-25 at Raton at 7:02 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (NMRoads)

Bobcat Pass at 7:04 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (NMRoads)

I-40 at Exit 36 at 7:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (NMRoads)

I-40 at Continental Divide at 7:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (NMRoads)

I-25 at Glorieta at 7:08 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (NMRoads)

Vaughn at 7:08 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (NMRoads)

I-25 southbound at US 550 at 7:11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.(NMRoads)

Light snow is seen on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Albuquerque. (KRQE/Kenneth McGlothin)

