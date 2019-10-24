Skip to content
PHOTOS: Winter storms hit northern New Mexico roads
Photo Galleries
by: KRQE Media
Posted:
Oct 24, 2019 / 08:28 AM MDT
/
Updated:
Oct 24, 2019 / 08:28 AM MDT
A traffic camera on I-25 at Raton Pass is covered in snow at 6:14 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019. (NMDOT)
An NMDOT traffic camera is covered in snow at I-25 and Raton Pass at 7:34 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019. (NMDOT)
A traffic camera at US 64/87 at Capulin shows snowy road conditions at 7:37 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Bobcat Pass is seen at 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019. (NMDOT)
