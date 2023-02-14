NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another storm moved through New Mexico which caused some difficult driving conditions Tuesday morning. Roads were covered in ice and snow.

The storm will exit New Mexico to Texas by mid-morning, bringing the snow with it. Much of the state will stay dry Tuesday, especially in eastern New Mexico. However, the next storm is quickly spinning towards New Mexico, and it will start bringing snow to the northern mountains and northwest New Mexico by around midday Tuesday. Snow will come down in those areas through Wednesday.

View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them to KRQE Report It!

Overlook of Lamy, NM on Feb. 14, 2023 (Courtesy: Hayley Vega)

Snow-covered trees and a car in Pecos, N.M. on Feb. 14, 2023 (Courtesy: Brenda Ortiz-Varela)

Children playing on a snow-covered trampoline in Aztec, NM on Feb. 14, 2023. (Courtesy: Lori Barber)

Snowy neighborhood in Roy, N.M. on Feb. 14, 2023 (Courtesy: Diane Covarrubias)

A wintery morning in Aztec, N.M. on Feb. 14, 2023 (Courtesy: Karen Davis)

Small snow hills in Edgewood, N.M. on Feb. 14, 2023 (Courtesy: Brittny Orona)

A bunny peaking out of the snow in Edgewood, N.M. on Feb. 14, 2023. (Courtesy: Jennifer Rivera)

Snowy outlook in Edgewood, N.M. on Feb. 14, 2023 (Courtesy: Brittny Orona)