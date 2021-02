NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is reporting difficult driving conditions across the northern and central regions of the state on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Snow is coming down across the state Tuesday morning and roads are snow-covered and icy.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will be in effect until Wednesday morning. Expect gusty winds Tuesday afternoon. Viewers across New Mexico submit photos of winter weather conditions in their areas.

Snow in Santa Fe on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (courtesy Murrae Haynes)

Snow in Mesilla, New Mexico on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (courtesy Stacey Garcia)

Snow on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (courtesy Daniel Garcia)