PHOTOS: Wing of Florida apartment building collapses, killing at least 1

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The wing of a 12-story beachfront apartment building collapsed early Thursday morning in a town outside of Miami, Florida, killing at least one person. During a news conference, a fire official stated that 35 people were pulled from the building.

The assistant fire chief of operations for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the search and rescue efforts are ongoing. The Associated Press reports that Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said during an earlier news conference that the building manager told him the tower was quite full and the death toll was likely to rise.

Ten people were reportedly treated at the scene and two were brought to the hospital where one of them died. Fifteen families walked out of the building on their own.

‘Work is currently being done on the building’s roof however, Burkett said he didn’t see how that could have caused the building’s collapse. It is unclear what the cause may be at this time.

A partial collapsed building is seen early Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside area of Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that collapsed early Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)