PHOTOS: White House begins holiday preparations

The 2020 Official White House Christmas tree is presented on the North Portico of the White House, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NATIONAL (KRQE) – The White House’s 18-and-a-half-foot tall Fraser fir Christmas tree arrived on Monday, Nov. 23. According to the Associated Press, warnings from public health officials begging Americans to limit gatherings this holiday season amid the rise of cCOVID-19 cases isn’t stopping the White House from planning a host of festivities and holiday parties in the midst of a pandemic.

Monday’s delivery signaled the kickoff of the usual arrangements of White House holiday events that will include the annual turkey pardon and Christmas and Hanukkah events.

First lady Melania Trump walks to see the 2020 Official White House Christmas tree as it is presented on the North Portico of the White House, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

First lady Melania Trump looks at the 2020 Official White House Christmas tree as it is presented on the North Portico of the White House, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

First lady Melania Trump, right, greets a woman as she receives the 2020 official White House Christmas tree at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. This year’s tree is an 18.5-foot Fraser Fir, selected and cut from Dan and Bryan Trees in Shepherdstown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Corn, left, and Cob, two turkeys from Iowa who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Corn, left, and Cob, two turkeys from Iowa who will attend the annual presidential pardon, hang out inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

A worker hangs holiday wreaths on the White House on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

