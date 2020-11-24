PHOTOS: White House begins holiday preparations

NATIONAL (KRQE) – The White House’s 18-and-a-half-foot tall Fraser fir Christmas tree arrived on Monday, Nov. 23. According to the Associated Press, warnings from public health officials begging Americans to limit gatherings this holiday season amid the rise of cCOVID-19 cases isn’t stopping the White House from planning a host of festivities and holiday parties in the midst of a pandemic.
Monday’s delivery signaled the kickoff of the usual arrangements of White House holiday events that will include the annual turkey pardon and Christmas and Hanukkah events.