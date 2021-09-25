PHOTOS: Week in Photos September 20-25

Skip to content
KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos
Albuquerque
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Balloon Fiesta
KRQE En Español
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community News
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health ⦿ Coronavirus
KRQE Investigates
Larry Barker
Politics ⦿ Government ⦿ Legislature ⦿ Elections
Space ⦿ Technology
Unemployment News
Weird – Off Beat
☆ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
COVID Vaccine
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
COVID Cases by County, by Day
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Full Forecast VIDEO
Forecast Maps
Hourly Forecasts
Pollen & Air Quality
Winds
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Albuquerque Weather
Rio Rancho Weather
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mountains
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas/Northeast NM
Roswell/Southeast NM
Las Cruces
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Stadium66 Pro Football Challenge
Local Sports
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
The Big Game
NFL
Silver Star Nation
Denver Broncos
NCAA Football
NCAA Men’s Basketball
NCAA Women’s Basketball
MLB Baseball
MLS Soccer
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
Top Stories
Newgarden wins Long Beach pole in tight IndyCar title race
Beisel completes swim to Block Island to honor late father
No. 17 Coastal Carolina wins 53-3; UMass’ 15th straight loss
City reasserts title credentials as rivals drop points
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers at KRQE
More
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BestReviews
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 Hispanic Heritage Month
🔶 Hunger Action Month
🔶 MysteryWire.com
Contact Us
Contests/Features
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Email Newsletters
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: Week in Photos September 20-25
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
Sep 25, 2021 / 03:07 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Sep 25, 2021 / 03:07 PM MDT
A nurse performs an antibody test on a Haitian migrant at a new refugee shelter in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. U.S. authorities say the Texas border crossing where thousands of Haitian migrants converged in recent weeks will be partially reopened late Saturday afternoon. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A doctor measures the blood pressure of Haitian migrants at a new refugee shelter in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. U.S. authorities say the Texas border crossing where thousands of Haitian migrants converged in recent weeks will be partially reopened late Saturday afternoon. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Giorgio Armani stands with models after the Giorgio Armani women’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection show, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Lava spews from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Saturday Sept. 25, 2021. A volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands is keeping nerves on edge several days since it erupted, producing loud explosions, a huge ash cloud and cracking open a new fissure that spewed out more fiery molten rock. The prompt evacuations are credited with helping avoid casualties but scientists say the lava flows could last for weeks or months. (AP Photo/Daniel Roca)
A boy dressed as the Hindu god Shiva walks on the banks of the River Ganges looking for alms from devotees in Prayagraj, India. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Prayagraj, on the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna, is one of Hinduism’s important centers. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Dance instructor Rodolfo Robles rehearses in a subway car while traveling to a friend’s house to prepare for a performance, in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Monon, 54, walks in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, returning to his home after the funeral of his son at the general cemetery, late afternoon, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Flames burn up a tree as part of the Windy Fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Defense lawyer Devereaux Cannick, representing R. Kelly, talks to press outside Brooklyn Federal Court House on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in New York. R. Kelly’s fate is now in a jury’s hands after weeks of lurid testimony in a sexual misconduct trial. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
A man throws a shovel after digging graves for COVID-19 victims at the Bare cemetery in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The COVID-19 rate of infections in Bosnia, a country where only about 12% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is on a rising trend over the past weeks. (AP Photo)
Activists march through Westminster during a ‘climate strike’ demonstration, part of the global ‘Fridays for Future’ movement led by Swedish teenage environmentalist Greta Thunberg, in London, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Britain is set to host the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (better known as COP26) this November, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meanwhile using his trip to the U.N. General Assembly in New York this week to press governments for tougher emissions-cutting targets and more money to help poor countries clean up their economies. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
A couple wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus takes a selfie in the middle of a cosmos field at Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
People wearing protective masks are seen on a train that is traveling through Shinjuku district in Tokyo Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
A Haitian migrant is silhouetted against the landscape on an improvised pitch during a pick up game of soccer as the sunsets at a refugee camp in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Employees wash freshly caught squid in Pucusana, Peru, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. To compete with the Chinese, the local fishermen of Pucusana assume ever-greater risks, venturing farther out from home and spending as much as a week at sea to haul in what they used to catch in a single day close to shore. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
X-rays hang in a tent that is part of a protest camp in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Doctors, nurses, and other health care workers have been camping out in front of the Polish prime minister’s offices for nearly two weeks to protest their working conditions and demand higher wages. Poland has the lowest number of working doctors to its population in the 27-nation European Union, and its nurses are also stretched thin. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Pope Francis meets a family as he leaves after his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱 Download the KRQE Apps
Latest Video
New downtown eatery hopes to bring "fun" vibe to area
Video
Del Norte alumni dance troupe performs for good cause
Video
Human trafficking victim advocates push for more resources, law enforcement operations
Video
Lawsuit filed against pilot’s estate on behalf of victim in deadly hot air balloon crash
Video
Some NM school districts to benefit from new mental health program
Video
City announces downtown revitalization incentives to bring businesses, housing projects
Video
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
Now Trending on KRQE.com
City sees explosion in new species of mosquito
Hagerman police advising residents to stay vigilant after good deed goes wrong
Video
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Central Ave. and Wisconsin St.
Video
Amber Alert canceled for 4 NM children, suspect not found
Video
“I’ve never seen anything like it”: Cibola Co. residents concerned about number of dying trees
Video
Some fall weather is on the way this weekend
Video
FBI investigating reports of Afghan evacuees assaulted service member at Fort Bliss
Video
Some fall weather is on the way this weekend
Video
New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶
Don't Miss
VIDEO: Man steals SUV from dealership, goes on wild ride
Video
What’s happening around New Mexico September 24 – September 30
New Mexico native recognized in Bon Appétit Magazine for Brooklyn restaurant
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Week in Photos September 20-25
Photos: 4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire, fate of others unknown
Gallery
PHOTOS: 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet
Gallery
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources - Maps
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
2021 New Mexico Wildfires Locator Map
MAP: 2021 Free Summer Lunch Programs & Story Time in the Park
Map: New Mexico Veterans’ Monuments and Memorials
Map: Albuquerque Public Art Locator
MORE NEWS RESOURCES
Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics Medal Count