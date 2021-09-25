PHOTOS: Week in Photos September 20-25

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and resisting arrest after a Friday morning encounter at a Motel 6. Police say David Gutierrez, 39, was located just before 10 a.m. Friday on the 3300 block of Cerrillos Road. The initial call to police described a man seen with a "butcher knife" and yelling at people.

Officials say Gutierrez was found in the area of the Motel 6 at 3470 Cerrillos Road. According to a press release, Gutierrez moved aggressively towards officers with a large knife in his hand. He then ran in the direction of the motel. Officers' attempts to use non-lethal methods to subdue Gutierrez were unsuccessful.