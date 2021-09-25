PHOTOS: Week in Photos September 20-25

A nurse performs an antibody test on a Haitian migrant at a new refugee shelter in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. U.S. authorities say the Texas border crossing where thousands of Haitian migrants converged in recent weeks will be partially reopened late Saturday afternoon. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A doctor measures the blood pressure of Haitian migrants at a new refugee shelter in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. U.S. authorities say the Texas border crossing where thousands of Haitian migrants converged in recent weeks will be partially reopened late Saturday afternoon. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Giorgio Armani stands with models after the Giorgio Armani women’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection show, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Lava spews from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Saturday Sept. 25, 2021. A volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands is keeping nerves on edge several days since it erupted, producing loud explosions, a huge ash cloud and cracking open a new fissure that spewed out more fiery molten rock. The prompt evacuations are credited with helping avoid casualties but scientists say the lava flows could last for weeks or months. (AP Photo/Daniel Roca)
A boy dressed as the Hindu god Shiva walks on the banks of the River Ganges looking for alms from devotees in Prayagraj, India. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Prayagraj, on the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna, is one of Hinduism’s important centers. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Dance instructor Rodolfo Robles rehearses in a subway car while traveling to a friend’s house to prepare for a performance, in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Monon, 54, walks in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, returning to his home after the funeral of his son at the general cemetery, late afternoon, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Flames burn up a tree as part of the Windy Fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Defense lawyer Devereaux Cannick, representing R. Kelly, talks to press outside Brooklyn Federal Court House on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in New York. R. Kelly’s fate is now in a jury’s hands after weeks of lurid testimony in a sexual misconduct trial. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
A man throws a shovel after digging graves for COVID-19 victims at the Bare cemetery in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The COVID-19 rate of infections in Bosnia, a country where only about 12% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is on a rising trend over the past weeks. (AP Photo)
Activists march through Westminster during a ‘climate strike’ demonstration, part of the global ‘Fridays for Future’ movement led by Swedish teenage environmentalist Greta Thunberg, in London, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Britain is set to host the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (better known as COP26) this November, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meanwhile using his trip to the U.N. General Assembly in New York this week to press governments for tougher emissions-cutting targets and more money to help poor countries clean up their economies. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
A couple wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus takes a selfie in the middle of a cosmos field at Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
People wearing protective masks are seen on a train that is traveling through Shinjuku district in Tokyo Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
A Haitian migrant is silhouetted against the landscape on an improvised pitch during a pick up game of soccer as the sunsets at a refugee camp in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Employees wash freshly caught squid in Pucusana, Peru, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. To compete with the Chinese, the local fishermen of Pucusana assume ever-greater risks, venturing farther out from home and spending as much as a week at sea to haul in what they used to catch in a single day close to shore. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
X-rays hang in a tent that is part of a protest camp in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Doctors, nurses, and other health care workers have been camping out in front of the Polish prime minister’s offices for nearly two weeks to protest their working conditions and demand higher wages. Poland has the lowest number of working doctors to its population in the 27-nation European Union, and its nurses are also stretched thin. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Pope Francis meets a family as he leaves after his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

