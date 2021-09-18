Skip to content
PHOTOS: Week in photos Sep. 13-18
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
Sep 18, 2021 / 03:26 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Sep 18, 2021 / 03:26 PM MDT
An organ grinder prepares white balloons for release during the funeral of 93-year-old Hector Lizana, who died from COVID-19, three weeks after his son Manuel also died from COVID-19, at a cemetery in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Sept.15, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
A traditional dancer called a ¨Chinchinero¨ dances during the funeral of organ grinder and ¨Chinchinero¨ Hector Lizana, 93, who died of COVID-19, three weeks after his son Manuel also died from COVID-19, in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Sept.15, 2021. A Chinchinero is an urban street performer in Chile, who plays a bass drum-type percussion instrument with long drumsticks strapped to his back which also involves a rope with a noose tied around the performer’s foot to play the cymbals which also form part of this improvised instrument. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Dengue patients rest under mosquito nets at the dengue ward of a government hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Officials say infections following monsoon rains have led to a fever outbreak in this northern state, killing more than hundred people in the past three weeks. The state’s health minister told The Associated Press that most cases were caused by dengue, a seasonal viral infection spread by mosquitoes, followed by leptospirosis, scrub typhus, and malaria. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., left, listens as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking member, makes an opening statement during a markup session as congressional Democrats speed ahead this week in pursuit of President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion plan for social and environmental spending, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., stands beside Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., left, and other lawmakers on the steps of the Capitol during a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony, in Washington, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. As congressional Democrats speed ahead this week in pursuit of President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion plan for social and environmental spending, Manchin, a Democratic senator vital to the bill’s fate, says the cost will need to be slashed to $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion to win his support. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY – The pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands empty on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The statue was removed the previous week after a year-long legal battle. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Traditional dancers, and the family of late organ grinder and ¨Chinchinero¨ Hector Lizana, 93, who died from COVID-19 three weeks after his son Manuel also succumbed to COVID-19, dance during his funeral at a cemetery in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Sept.15, 2021. A Chinchinero is an urban street performer in Chile, who plays a bass drum-type percussion instrument with long drumsticks strapped to his back which also involves a rope with a noose tied around the performer’s foot to play the cymbals which also form part of this improvised instrument. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
A Taliban fighter lays his AK-47 rifle down during Friday prayers at a Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
This photo provided by Melissa Breyer shows some of the dead birds collected in the vicinity of New York’s World Trade Center, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Hundreds of birds migrating through New York City this week died after crashing into the city’s glass towers, a mass casualty event spotlighted by a New York City Audubon volunteer’s tweets showing the World Trade Center littered with bird carcasses. (Melissa Breyer via AP)
Miniature gardens are planted on the rooftops of unused taxis parked in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Taxi fleets in Thailand are giving new meaning to the term “rooftop garden,” as they utilize the roofs of cabs idled by the coronavirus crisis to serve as small vegetable plots and raise awareness about the plight of out of work drivers. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A young Afghan girls stands next to her mother participating with other Afghan women against Pakistan and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
An Indigenous woman cries after the Supreme Court judges’ decision to suspend the vote that defines the demarcation of Indigenous lands, during a protest in front of the Supreme Court building, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
With the Washington Monument in the background, people look at white flags that are part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg’s temporary art installation, “In America: Remember,” in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The installation consists of more than 630,000 flags. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
A patient breathes through an oxygen mask at the COVID-19 ICU unit of the Dr. Abdulah Nakas General Hospital in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The COVID-19 rate of infections in Bosnia, a country where only about 12% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is on the rise, authorities reported on Friday, with more than 900 new infections and 30 fatalities over the past 24 hours. (AP Photo)
U.S. gymnasts from left, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols, arrive to testify during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Washington. Nassar was charged in 2016 with federal child pornography offenses and sexual abuse charges in Michigan. He is now serving decades in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment when he worked for Michigan State and Indiana-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with four private citizens onboard, lifts off in this time-exposure photo from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39-A, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
