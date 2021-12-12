PHOTOS: Week in photos for Dec. 6

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A few state senators are pushing for more behavioral health services, including a major project at UNM. But those plans are put on hold, for now.

Senate Bill 9 was tabled Saturday in the Senate Finance Committee during the special session in Santa Fe, but Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino says he plans to introduce a similar bill during the regular 30-day session next month. It would allocate $50 million of the remaining federal stimulus money to UNM's Board of Regents to construct a school of public health at the Health Sciences Center.