PHOTOS: Week in photos for Dec. 6

Skip to content
KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos
Albuquerque
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
KRQE En Español
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community News
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health ⦿ Coronavirus
KRQE Investigates
Larry Barker
Politics ⦿ Government ⦿ Legislature ⦿ Elections
Space ⦿ Technology
Unemployment News
Weird – Off Beat
☆ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
COVID Vaccine
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
COVID Cases by County, by Day
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Full Forecast VIDEO
Forecast Maps
Hourly Forecasts
Pollen & Air Quality
Winds
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Albuquerque Weather
Rio Rancho Weather
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mountains
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas/Northeast NM
Roswell/Southeast NM
Las Cruces
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Stadium66 Pro Football Challenge
Local Sports
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
The Big Game
NFL
Silver Star Nation
Denver Broncos
NCAA Football
NCAA Men’s Basketball
NCAA Women’s Basketball
MLB Baseball
MLS Soccer
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
China 2022
Top Stories
Broncos honor Demaryius Thomas with 38-10 rout of the Lions
Garrett backs up words, Browns hang on to beat Ravens 24-22
No. 2 Baylor primed for top after 57-36 win over No. 6 Nova
Cooke leads No. 1 Gamecocks to 66-59 win over No. 8 Terps
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers at KRQE
More
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BestReviews
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 Home for the Holidays
🔶 MysteryWire.com
🔶 River of Lights
🔶 Vegas NYE
Contact Us
Contests/Features
Podcasts
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Email Newsletters
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: Week in photos for Dec. 6
Photo Galleries
by:
Scott Brown
Posted:
Dec 12, 2021 / 04:52 PM MST
/
Updated:
Dec 12, 2021 / 04:53 PM MST
A jersey for Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas hangs on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver. Thomas died earlier this week. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Models present creations by Fahad Hussayn during Bridal Couture Week, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Dec.12, 2021. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
A memorial for Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver. Thomas died earlier this week. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Cars on the street during snow storm in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists predict heavy snowfall and sub zero temperatures in the Western Balkans throughout the week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
People register to get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Lebanon's has reported its first cases of omicron variant in two people who came from Africa earlier this week. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
A boy is silhouetted against Christmas lights reflected on a pond as he walks through a park Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Lenexa, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Members of the Movement for Homosexual Integration and Liberation celebrate after lawmakers approved legislation legalizing marriage and adoption by same-sex couples, in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
A Japanese Ground-Self Defense Force (JGDDF) Type 90 tank fires its gun at a target during the annual drill with live ammunitions exercise at Minami Eniwa Camp Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Eniwa, on the northern Japan island of Hokkaido. Dozens of tanks are rolling over the next two weeks on Hokkaido, a main military stronghold for a country with perhaps the world's most little known yet powerful army. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., arrives in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with unidentified siblings, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, following a verdict in his trial. Smollett was convicted Thursday on five of six charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa of the Philippines gestures as she speaks during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The Norwegian Nobel Committee cited Ressa and Russian Dmitry Muratov's fight for freedom of expression, stressing that it is vital in promoting peace. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Spain's Sarah Loinaz performs as she takes part in the National Costume portion of the Miss Universe pageant, in Eilat, Israel, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
A U.S. Coast Guard diver, tethered to a hovering helicopter, pulls a body from a submerged vehicle stuck in rushing rapids just yards from the brink of Niagara Falls, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Pope Francis is held by the stairs as he boards in the aircraft departing from Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Greece, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Francis' five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece has been dominated by the migrant issue and Francis' call for European countries to stop building walls, stoking fears and shutting out "those in greater need who knock at our door." (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
Visitors interact with clock lighting on the "Palace of Stardust" light trail held for the Christmas season at Hampton Court Palace in south west London, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The River Thames-side palace was a home of King Henry VIII and last used as a royal residence more than 200 years ago. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, front center, and the ministers of the new German government pose for a photo after the first cabinet meeting of the new German government at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
A vendor carries balloons for sale as he walks through a street in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Yemeni grooms dressed in traditional attire participate in a traditional mass wedding, held by the Houthis for thousands of couples in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱 Download the KRQE Apps
Latest Video
People can still participate in the postal service's Operation Santa program
Video
Bosque Farms holds Christmas parade
Video
20 asylum seekers sent back to Mexican officials
Video
Man convicted in domestic violence case going to prison for weapons violation
Video
New Mexico Legislature sends redistricting plan to governor
Video
Wreckless driver on I-25 charged with 7th DWI
Video
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Reckless driver on I-25 charged with 7th DWI
Video
Community decorates Christmas trees to honor children who have died from violence
Man convicted in domestic violence case going to prison for weapons violation
Video
Vicente Fernandez, ‘El Rey of Rancheras’ dead at 81
What’s the difference between a PCR and antigen COVID-19 test? A molecular biologist explains
Officer, suspects named in fatal Clines Corners officer-involved shooting
BCSO says deputies stop shoplifting in progress
Video
Frigid start, much milder afternoon
Video
New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶
Don't Miss
Railyards Holiday Market returns with COVID-safe outdoor shopping options
Video
Duffels with Dignity Project: How the new program is helping NM foster children
Video
Loss of a legend: Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dies at 82
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Week in photos for Dec. 6
Gallery
PHOTOS: Record four-time Indy 500 winner, Al Unser Sr. dies
PHOTOS: Some parts of Northern Northern New Mexico see snow, difficult driving conditions
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources - Maps
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
Map: Albuquerque Public Art Locator
Map: New Mexico Veterans’ Monuments and Memorials
2021 New Mexico Wildfires Locator Map
MORE NEWS RESOURCES