PHOTOS: Week in photos for Dec. 6

  • A jersey for Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas hangs on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver. Thomas died earlier this week. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
  • Models present creations by Fahad Hussayn during Bridal Couture Week, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Dec.12, 2021. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
  • A memorial for Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver. Thomas died earlier this week. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Cars on the street during snow storm in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists predict heavy snowfall and sub zero temperatures in the Western Balkans throughout the week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
  • People register to get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Lebanon's has reported its first cases of omicron variant in two people who came from Africa earlier this week. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
  • A boy is silhouetted against Christmas lights reflected on a pond as he walks through a park Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Lenexa, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Members of the Movement for Homosexual Integration and Liberation celebrate after lawmakers approved legislation legalizing marriage and adoption by same-sex couples, in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
  • A Japanese Ground-Self Defense Force (JGDDF) Type 90 tank fires its gun at a target during the annual drill with live ammunitions exercise at Minami Eniwa Camp Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Eniwa, on the northern Japan island of Hokkaido. Dozens of tanks are rolling over the next two weeks on Hokkaido, a main military stronghold for a country with perhaps the world's most little known yet powerful army. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., arrives in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
  • Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with unidentified siblings, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago, following a verdict in his trial. Smollett was convicted Thursday on five of six charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa of the Philippines gestures as she speaks during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The Norwegian Nobel Committee cited Ressa and Russian Dmitry Muratov's fight for freedom of expression, stressing that it is vital in promoting peace. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
  • Spain's Sarah Loinaz performs as she takes part in the National Costume portion of the Miss Universe pageant, in Eilat, Israel, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • A U.S. Coast Guard diver, tethered to a hovering helicopter, pulls a body from a submerged vehicle stuck in rushing rapids just yards from the brink of Niagara Falls, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)
  • Pope Francis is held by the stairs as he boards in the aircraft departing from Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Greece, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Francis' five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece has been dominated by the migrant issue and Francis' call for European countries to stop building walls, stoking fears and shutting out "those in greater need who knock at our door." (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
  • Visitors interact with clock lighting on the "Palace of Stardust" light trail held for the Christmas season at Hampton Court Palace in south west London, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The River Thames-side palace was a home of King Henry VIII and last used as a royal residence more than 200 years ago. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, front center, and the ministers of the new German government pose for a photo after the first cabinet meeting of the new German government at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
  • A vendor carries balloons for sale as he walks through a street in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
  • Yemeni grooms dressed in traditional attire participate in a traditional mass wedding, held by the Houthis for thousands of couples in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)

