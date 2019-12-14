Skip to content
PHOTOS: Week in photos Dec 8-14
Photo Galleries
by:
Scott Brown
Posted:
Dec 14, 2019 / 12:46 PM MST
/
Updated:
Dec 14, 2019 / 12:46 PM MST
A hundred activists hold portraits of President Emmanuel Macron to urge France to take action during the U.N. COP 25 climate talks in Madrid, during a gathering at Place du Trocadero facing the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Environmental activists around France have removed President Emmanuel Macron’s official portrait from town halls around the country in an unusual protest movement aimed at pushing him to do more to slow climate change. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
An anti-government demonstrator is sprayed by a police water cannon during a protest in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Student protests have become a nationwide call for socio-economic equality and better social services, so far forcing Chilean President Sebastian Pinera to increase benefits for the poor and disadvantaged and start a process of constitutional reform. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Baby Jesus is displayed inside a chain link cage separated from Mary and Joseph at a nativity scene set up outside of Claremont United Methodist Church in Claremont Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. The church has displayed a controversial nativity scene depicting Mary and Joseph in separate chain link cages with baby Jesus in a separate cage between them. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register via AP)
During the Gingerbread Enchantment event, visitors will get the opportunity to build or buy a gingerbread house with all proceeds benefitting Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque’s Low Income Food and Enrichment program. Dec. 9 (KRQE)
A wallaby hops across a road to flee a fire near Mangrove Mountain, north of Sydney Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Hot dry conditions have brought an early start to the fire season. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Lizzo performs in concert during Q102’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Taylor Swift arrives at Billboard’s Women in Music at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
This photo provided by Time magazine shows Greta Thunberg, who has been named Time’s youngest “person of the year” on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. The media franchise said Wednesday on its website that Thunberg is being honored for work that transcends backgrounds and borders. (Time via AP)
After four unanswered calls, Bernice decided to leave a voicemail.
She thought she was calling a medical supply store but accidentally got the last digit wrong. She had actually called a special agent at the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office. (KRQE)
Orthodox Jewish men carry Moshe Deutsch’s casket outside a Brooklyn synagogue following his funeral, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 in New York. Deutsch was killed Tuesday in a shooting inside a Jersey City, N.J. kosher food market. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Most of the original Norman Bugg Christmas display is now housed at 513 Becker in Belen, NM. (KRQE)
The national tour of Waitress is at Popejoy this weekend. (Courtesy: Waitress the Tour)
The U.S. Capitol in Washington is shrouded in mist, Friday night, Dec. 13, 2019, at the end of an acrimonious week of partisan disputes in the House Judiciary Committee which approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. The full House of Representatives, controlled by the Democrats, is expected to vote on the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress before lawmakers depart for the holidays. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Back in July,
APD and Animal Welfare rescued Caesar the pitbull from a home near Lomas and I-40. Animal Welfare says the homeowner had moved out. He was adopted Friday night. Dec 13 (KRQE)
