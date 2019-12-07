PHOTOS: Week in photos Dec. 1-7

The Capitol Christmas Tree, a blue spruce from the Carson National Forest in New Mexico, is decorated with thousands of ornaments handcrafted by New Mexico communities, and stands on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Washington. The New Mexico group Cowboys for Trump now says that iconic gypsum sand it sent to Washington for the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree lighting ceremony did not come from White Sands National Monument. Group co-founder Couy Griffin told The Associated Press the sand was actually collected just outside the monument. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)