PHOTOS: Week in photos Dec. 1-7

The Capitol Christmas Tree, a blue spruce from the Carson National Forest in New Mexico, is decorated with thousands of ornaments handcrafted by New Mexico communities, and stands on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Washington. The New Mexico group Cowboys for Trump now says that iconic gypsum sand it sent to Washington for the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree lighting ceremony did not come from White Sands National Monument. Group co-founder Couy Griffin told The Associated Press the sand was actually collected just outside the monument. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A snow plow clears the road surface on Route 7, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in New Ashford, Mass. A powerful winter storm that’s been tormenting travelers across the U.S. since before Thanksgiving moved to the Northeast on Sunday, packing one last punch of snow and ice as people make their way home after the holiday weekend. (Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
A woman uses a plastic container to shield her from the rain caused by Typhoon Kammuri on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 in Manila, Philippines. A powerful typhoon was blowing across the Philippines on Tuesday after slamming ashore overnight in an eastern province, damaging houses and an airport and knocking out power after tens of thousands of people fled to safer ground. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
President Donald Trump listens as French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a meeting at Winfield House during the NATO summit, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
People in a Santa Fe neighborhood were rattled after a house explosion that could be heard across the city. December 3 (KRQE)
A protester dressed as Santa Claus takes part in anti-government protests in Rasheed Street in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Constitutional law scholar Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan apologizes for a remark she made about Barron Trump, President Donald Trump’s son, during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on the constitutional grounds for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
ABQ BioPark is welcoming a couple of new members to its feline family, two mountain lions will call the zoo their new home. December 4 (KRQE)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives to make a statement at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Pelosi announced that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Protesters hold signs reading “Stop Tear Gas” during a rally against the police’s use of tear gas in Hong Kong, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Hong Kong police have fired more than 10,000 tear gas canisters to quell violent protests that have rocked the city for six months. Its heavy and prolonged use in Hong Kong — one of the world’s most densely populated cities and known for its concrete jungle of high-rises — is unusual and has sparked health fears. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Record-breaking snowfall was coming down across the state, just as Boles went into labor 11-weeks early at her Santa Fe home on Thanksgiving. (KRQE)
On the evening of Dec 6. the University of New Mexico was merry and bright with thousands of luminarias for a time-honored tradition, the annual Hanging of the Greens. (KRQE)
Rural Fire Service firefighters control a backburn in an effort to contain an approaching fire near Nattai, southwest of Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Hot dry conditions have brought an early start to the fire season. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

