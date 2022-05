NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lingering smoke from Wednesday’s bosque fire has filled Albuquerque’s air Thursday morning. A health alert has been issued Thursday until 10 a.m.

The fire started just before 6 p.m. behind Bosque School. It was spotted by an Albuquerque Police Department open space officer on an airboat. The fire grew to about 30 acres and jumped from the west to east side of the river.

At this time, there’s no word on what started the fire.

Sun setting as smoke fills the air at the bosque fire. May 25, 2022 (Courtesy: Dominique Reinchuck)

A cloud of smoke at the Bosque fire. May 25, 2022 (Courtesy: Andrew Armani Antillon)

