NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winter weather conditions from across New Mexico on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Send us your snow photos and video.
Latest New Mexico News:
- Ben & Jerry’s honors Colin Kaepernick with new flavor: ‘Change the Whirled’
- Newsfeed Now: FDA panel looking at emergency authorization of vaccine, going inside a COVID-19 floor
- Ellen DeGeneres is ‘feeling fine’ after testing positive for COVID-19
- PHOTOS: Weather from around New Mexico Thursday
- Starbucks to add oat milk to all stores by Spring 2021