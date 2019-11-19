Skip to content
PHOTOS: Warm ocean water delays sea ice for Alaska towns
Photo Galleries
by: KRQE Media
Posted:
Nov 19, 2019 / 04:16 PM MST
/
Updated:
Nov 19, 2019 / 04:16 PM MST
This Nov. 12, 2019, photo provided by John Guillote shows a view from the research vessel Sikuliaq near Jones Island in the Beaufort Sea. University of Washington scientists onboard the research vessel are studying the changes and how less sea ice will affect coastlines, which already are vulnerable to erosion because increased waves delivered by storms. More erosion would increase the chance of winter flooding in villages and danger to hunters in small boats. (John Guillote via AP)
This Nov. 8, 2019, photo provided by John Guillote shows a view from the main lab of the Sikuliaq in the Chukchi Sea. University of Washington scientists onboard the research vessel are studying the changes and how less sea ice will affect coastlines, which already are vulnerable to erosion because increased waves delivered by storms. More erosion would increase the chance of winter flooding in villages and danger to hunters in small boats. (John Guillote via AP)
This Nov. 8, 2019 photo provided by John Guillote shows a view from the deck of the Sikuliaq in the Chukchi Sea. University of Washington scientists onboard the research vessel are studying the changes and how less sea ice will affect coastlines, which already are vulnerable to erosion because increased waves delivered by storms. More erosion would increase the chance of winter flooding in villages and danger to hunters in small boats. (John Guillote via AP)
In this Nov. 14, 2019 photo provided by John Guillote and taken from an aerial drone shows the research vessel Sikuliaq as it makes its way through thin sea ice in the Beaufort Sea off Alaska’s north coast. University of Washington scientists onboard the research vessel are studying the changes and how less sea ice will affect coastlines, which already are vulnerable to erosion because increased waves delivered by storms. More erosion would increase the chance of winter flooding in villages and danger to hunters in small boats. (John Guillote via AP)
This Nov. 8, 2019, photo provided by John Guillote shows the Chukchi Sea from the top deck of the research vessel the Sikuliaq. University of Washington scientists onboard the research vessel are studying the changes and how less sea ice will affect coastlines, which already are vulnerable to erosion because increased waves delivered by storms. More erosion would increase the chance of winter flooding in villages and danger to hunters in small boats. (John Guillote via AP)
In this Nov. 14, 2019, photo provided by John Guillote and taken from an aerial drone shows the U.S. research vessel Sikuliaq as it makes its way through sea ice in the Beaufort Sea off Alaska’s north coast. University of Washington scientists onboard the research vessel are studying the changes and how less sea ice will affect coastlines, which already are vulnerable to erosion because increased waves delivered by storms. More erosion would increase the chance of winter flooding in villages and danger to hunters in small boats. (John Guillote via AP)
