Women dressed as "Catrinas" lie down during a performance to demand justice for victims of femicide, on Day of the Dead in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme) The corridors of the niches in the El Angel cemetery look completely empty from an aerial shot, downtown in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. As a measure to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, authorities have closed…