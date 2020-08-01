PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Storm moves into New Mexico Friday

(KRQE)- NASA launched its Perseverance rover on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The rover's goal is to bring back the first Martian rock samples to be analyzed in its search for signs of ancient life.

Perseverance lifted off on the United Alliance Atlas V rocket and is expected to reach its destination in seven months after traveling about 300 million miles. Perseverance is expected to land on Mars at the Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021, and will spend one Mars year, two Earth years, exploring the region.