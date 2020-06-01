PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Clean-up takes place in downtown Albuquerque following riot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The clean-up process has started in downtown Albuquerque Monday morning following a riot that happened overnight. City crews are cleaning downtown streets after some businesses had their windows smashed. Rioters also tagged multiple buildings following what began as a peaceful protest in honor of Minneapolis man George Floyd who was killed after a police officer knelt on his neck during his arrest.
Related Coverage
- Clean-up takes place following downtown Albuquerque riot
- Overnight protests turn violent in downtown Albuquerque
- Thousands attend Sunday vigil for George Floyd, march down Central