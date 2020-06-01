Live Now
Mayor Keller, Albuquerque officials to provide update on local coronavirus response, address protests Monday

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Clean-up takes place in downtown Albuquerque following riot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The clean-up process has started in downtown Albuquerque Monday morning following a riot that happened overnight. City crews are cleaning downtown streets after some businesses had their windows smashed. Rioters also tagged multiple buildings following what began as a peaceful protest in honor of Minneapolis man George Floyd who was killed after a police officer knelt on his neck during his arrest.

Albuquerque city crews clean up graffiti and damage to buildings following a riot. (Jami Seymore/KRQE)
Albuquerque city crews clean up graffiti and damage to buildings following a riot. (Jami Seymore/KRQE)
Albuquerque city crews clean up graffiti and damage to buildings following a riot. (Jami Seymore/KRQE)
Albuquerque city crews clean up graffiti and damage to buildings following a riot. (Jami Seymore/KRQE)
Downtown’s historic KiMo Theatre hit hard by late-night protests on June 1. Jami Seymore | KRQE Reporter
Albuquerque city crews clean up graffiti and damage to buildings following a riot. (Jami Seymore/KRQE)
Downtown’s historic KiMo Theatre hit hard by late-night protests on June 1. Jami Seymore | KRQE Reporter
Downtown’s historic KiMo Theatre hit hard by late-night protests on June 1. Jami Seymore | KRQE Reporter

