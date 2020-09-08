PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Wildfire smoke makes for hazy skies across New Mexico

SHAVER LAKE, CA (AP/KRQE) - Over the weekend, rescuers airlifted 207 people to safety in military helicopters following a wildfire that trapped them in a camping area in the Sierra National Forest. This fire is one of several fires that are burning in the state.

The Associated Press reports that the California Office of Emergency Services stated that Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters were used for the rescues that started on Saturday and took place until Sunday morning at Mammoth Pool Reservoir. AP states that at least two people were severely injured while 10 more suffered moderate injuries.