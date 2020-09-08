PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Wildfire smoke makes for hazy skies across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It turned into a hazy Monday evening across the state. Wildfire smoke was so thick that it obscured views of mountains and made for dramatic skies across parts of the state. The smoke is blowing in from the wildfires in Colorado and California. Wildfires in California have burned more than two million acres so far this year.
Normally I’m able to see the #SandiaMountains just past the Sedillo Hill area. The #mountains disappeared with all the #smoke. #nmwx #respiratory issues, stay safe inside. @eastmountains @koat7news @ByronKOAT @JoeKOAT @krqe @granttosterudwx @WeatherNation @accuweather pic.twitter.com/EJtE4DsdIJ— Jai (@Jai_Rockett_746) September 8, 2020
