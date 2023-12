NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm swept over New Mexico which brought heavy snow and difficult driving conditions. Most of southern New Mexico got hit, including Santa Fe, Las Vegas, Taos, Espanola and Raton. Send us your weather photos and videos to ReportIt.

Weather Information

Icy and snowy roads in Springer, NM (Courtesy Amber Ortega)

Snow packed area in Los Alamos, NM (Courtesy: Gabriella Romero)

A snow covered light pole in Estancia, NM (Courtest: Samuel Chavez)

A dusting of snow in Farmington, NM (Courtesy: Alym Odrim)

A snow covered front yard in Maxwell, NM (Courtesy: Carala Taylor)

A yard filled with fun and covered in snow in Edgewood, NM (Courtesy: Pam Bachicha)

A snowy front yard and a car with a blanket of snow just north of Jemez Pueblo, NM (Courtesy: Adrian Chavez)

An overlook of the snow-filled area in Stanley, NM (Courtesy: Candace Fitzsimons)

A few inches of snow on top of a fence in Cimarron, NM (Courtesy: Maggie Elliott)

Snowy backyard in Raton, NM (Courtesy: Sheila Martinez)

Trees covered in snow in Sandia Park, NM (Courtesy: Sarah Dudley)

A snowy area in Estancia, NM (Courtesy: Deanna Elizabeth)

Snow coming down near a river in Arroyo Hondo, NM (Courtesy: Sherry Lopez-Martinez)

A snowy wonderland in Maxwell, NM (Courtesy: Natasha Martinez)

Snow falling from the sky in Moriarty, NM (Courtesy: Jeanette Luna)

Snow blanket in Questa, NM (Courtesy: Andrew Chavez)

Snow pilled high in Chacon, NM (Courtesy: Geraldine Montoya)

Snow in the area of Jemez, NM (Courtesy: Clifford Lopez)

Snow falling in Albuquerque, NM (Courtesy: Andrea Morley)