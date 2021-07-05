PHOTOS & VIDEO: Search continues following demolition of Florida condo

SURFSIDE, FL (AP/KRQE)- Following the demolition of the unstable remaining portion of the Champlain Towers condo building, rescuers were given the all-clear to resume the search for victims. The demolition took place around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 after officials raised concerns that the building posed a risk of falling which endangered crews and prevented them from working in some areas.
The Associated Press reports that parts of the remaining building shifted on Thursday which resulted in a 15-hour suspension in the rescue efforts.