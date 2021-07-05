PHOTOS & VIDEO: Search continues following demolition of Florida condo

SURFSIDE, FL (AP/KRQE)- Following the demolition of the unstable remaining portion of the Champlain Towers condo building, rescuers were given the all-clear to resume the search for victims. The demolition took place around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 after officials raised concerns that the building posed a risk of falling which endangered crews and prevented them from working in some areas.

The Associated Press reports that parts of the remaining building shifted on Thursday which resulted in a 15-hour suspension in the rescue efforts.

Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building after the remaining structure was demolished Sunday, in Surfside, Fla., Monday, July 5, 2021. Many people are unaccounted for in the rubble of the building which partially collapsed June 24. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Demolition teams bring down the unstable remainder of the Champlain Towers South condo building, late Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The work to demolish the remains had suspended the search-and-rescue mission, but officials said Sunday it should eventually open up new areas for rescue teams to explore. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The remaining structure of the Champlain Towers South condo building is demolished more than a week after it partially collapsed, late Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

A cloud of dust grows over the site after demolition teams brought down the unstable remainder of the Champlain Towers South condo building, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The work to demolish the remains had suspended the search-and-rescue mission, but officials said Sunday it should eventually open up new areas for rescue teams to explore. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)