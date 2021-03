NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - The New Mexico Department of Transportation is reporting widespread difficult driving conditions in the central region of the state on Thursday, February 18. Roads are reportedly wet and snow-packed with icy spots.

Light snow may cause limited visibility. Severe driving conditions are reported on I-25 from mile marker 303, 19 miles north of Santa Fe to mile marker 323, Aurora. NMDOT also reports severe driving on US 64 from mile marker 178 El Vado to mile marker 199.