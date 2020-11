As with other holidays this year, Veterans Day ceremonies around the United States were different as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Associated Press reports that in New York City, a parade with no spectators traveled through Manhattan as part of the 101-year tradition of veterans marching on Fifth Avenue.

President Donald Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery while President-elect Joe Biden placed a wreath at the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia.

A Navy officer joins in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Eternal Light Flagstaff in Madison Square Park, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in New York. The ceremony preceded a quiet 100-vehicle Veterans Day Parade, with no spectators, to maintain the 101-year tradition of veterans marching on Fifth Avenue. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Navy and Marine Corps officers watch vehicles pass in a Veterans Day parade, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in New York. The 100-vehicle parade, with no spectators, was held during the coronavirus pandemic to maintain the 101-year tradition of veterans marching on Fifth Avenue. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Chaplain Charles Andriolo, of VFW Post 1617, salutes during a Veterans Day ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

President Donald Trump participates in a wreath laying ceremony on Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President-elect Joe Biden, and Jill Biden, stand with their hands over their hearts before placing a wreath at the Philadelphia Korean War Memorial at Penn’s Landing, on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

French veteran Jacques LeTalon plays the trumpet from a vintage French car as he participates in a Veterans Day parade, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in New York. The 100-vehicle parade, with no spectators, was held during the coronavirus pandemic to maintain the 101-year tradition of veterans marching on Fifth Avenue. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

A man waves a flag as he stands in the back of a military vehicle during a Veterans Day parade, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in New York. The 100-vehicle parade, with no spectators, was held during the coronavirus pandemic to maintain the 101-year tradition of veterans marching on Fifth Avenue. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

A Navy and Marine Corps honor guard lays a wreath at the Eternal Light Flagstaff in Madison Square Park, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in New York. The ceremony preceded a quiet 100-vehicle Veterans Day parade, with no spectators, to maintain the 101-year tradition of veterans marching on Fifth Avenue. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Navy and Marine Corps officers watch vehicles pass in a Veterans Day parade, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in New York. The 100-vehicle parade, with no spectators, was held during the coronavirus pandemic to maintain the 101-year tradition of veterans marching on Fifth Avenue. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, representatives of the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and U.S. Army ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in New York. Stocks are ticking higher Wednesday, and this time big technology stocks are rising too on Wall Street. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

Veterans, wearing protective masks due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, gather during a Veterans Day ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Retired U.S.Army veteran Bill MacCully walks among flag-covered graves in the Veterans Cemetery of Evergreen Washelli Memorial Park on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Dick Bell, the post adjutant of the American Legion Post 155, wears a face covering to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus while taking part in a Veterans Day ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Naples, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Sam Zurzolo bows his head and holds his hat as he stands in front of a list of names of local people that have served in the armed forces during an annual Veterans Day ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Butler, Pa. Zurzolo served in the United States Marine Corps from 1957 and retired in 1990 as a sergeant major. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Scout Cameron McCarthy, 11 wears a face covering to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus while taking part in a Veterans Day ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Naples, Maine. McCarthy is a member of Scouts BSA, Troop 874 in Standish, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

American flags stand alongside headstones in the Veterans Cemetery of Evergreen Washelli Memorial Park on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Seattle. About 5,000 flags are placed adjacent to each white marble gravestone in the cemetery in an annual rite by veterans, scouts and family of service members. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Six-year-old Sara Link holds up a sign thanking veterans as she stands with family members during an annual Veterans Day ceremony honoring those who have served, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Veterans Voices: