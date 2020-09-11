PHOTOS: US remembers 9/11 amid pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Americans commemorated 9/11 19-years after the attack. In New York, the family members of victims gathered for remembrances. President Donald Trump spoke at a ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania at the Flight 93 National Memorial and was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump.
Vice President Pence and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden paid their respects in New York during the tribute while Biden would later also visit Shanksville.
On the morning of September 11, 2001, four coordinated attacks were carried out by the Islamist extremist group al-Qaeda against the United States, killing 2,977 people. Terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes, crashing two into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center and a third into the Pentagon.
Members of the fourth plane, Flight 93 fought back, and the plane was crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.