PHOTOS: US remembers 9/11 amid pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Americans commemorated 9/11 19-years after the attack. In New York, the family members of victims gathered for remembrances. President Donald Trump spoke at a ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania at the Flight 93 National Memorial and was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump.

Vice President Pence and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden paid their respects in New York during the tribute while Biden would later also visit Shanksville.

On the morning of September 11, 2001, four coordinated attacks were carried out by the Islamist extremist group al-Qaeda against the United States, killing 2,977 people. Terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes, crashing two into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center and a third into the Pentagon.

Members of the fourth plane, Flight 93 fought back, and the plane was crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.

Mounted police officers sit outside the Visitor’s Center at the Flight 93 National Memorial before a memorial service attended by President Donald Trump in Shanksville, Pa., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A giant American flag is unfurled as the national anthem is plated at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. Americans will commemorate 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A large American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon ahead of ceremonies at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to honor the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, in Washington, Friday Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pause for a moment of silence on Air Force One as he arrives at the airport in Johnstown, Pa., on his way to speak at the Flight 93 National Memorial, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Shanksville, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pause for a moment of silence on Air Force One as he arrives at the airport in Johnstown, Pa., on his way to speak at the Flight 93 National Memorial, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Shanksville, Pa. At left are White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a 19th anniversary observance of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump sits on stage at a 19th anniversary observance of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a ceremony Friday, Sept. 11 2020, in New York. The names of nearly 3,000 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks are being read by family members. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

From left, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Jill Biden with her husband Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, observe a moment of silence during a ceremony organized by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. The names of nearly 3,000 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks will be read by family members. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden talks with Maria Fisher, 90, whose son Andrew Fisher was killed in north World Trade Center tower, at the 19th anniversary ceremony in observance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend the 19th anniversary ceremony in observance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Jill Biden holds flowers as she attends the 19th anniversary ceremony in observance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike Pence at the 19th anniversary ceremony in observance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, right, accompanied by Bernard Kerik,former New York City police Commissioner, attend the Tunnel to Towers ceremony, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen will attend the ceremony where the names of nearly 3,000 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks will be read by family members. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden walks Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., right, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, at the National September 11 Memorial in New York, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, before a ceremony marking the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to honor the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, in Washington, Friday Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Defense Secretary Mark Esper lays a wreath during a ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to honor the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, in Washington, Friday Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Kathy Cunningham, of Spring. Lake, NJ, reads the name of her brother, Donald W. Robertson Jr., during a ceremony organized by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Friday, Sept. 11 2020, in New York. The names of nearly 3,000 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks are being read by family members. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

US Army Sgt. Edwin Morales arrives to place flowers for fallen FDNY firefighter Ruben D. Correa at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. The names of nearly 3,000 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks will be read by family members at a ceremony organized by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A woman wearing a flag mask joins others in prayer at the Tunnel to Towers ceremony, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen will attend the ceremony where the names of nearly 3,000 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks will be read by family members. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Lorna O’Hara holds a poster of her cousin, Brian Bilcher, a New York City firefighter who died on Sept. 11, 2001, during the attacks at the World Trade Center, before a ceremony organized by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Friday, Sept. 11 2020, in New York. The names of nearly 3,000 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks are being read by family members. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Diane Massaroli holds flowers flags and photo of her husband Michael Massaroli who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks at the World Trade Center, before a ceremony organized by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, in New York. The names of nearly 3,000 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks are being read by family members. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

A family member gets emotional at the Tunnel to Towers ceremony, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen will attend the ceremony where the names of nearly 3,000 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks will be read by family members. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

U.S. Army Sgt. Edwin Morales, center right, salutes after placing flowers for fallen FDNY firefighter Ruben D. Correa at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. The names of nearly 3,000 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks will be read by family members at a ceremony organized by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)