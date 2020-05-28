PHOTOS: Unrest in Minneapolis

Miriam Clark, right, poses for The Associated Press with her daughter, Tye Clark, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Cockeysville, Md. Miriam is in Maryland visiting Tye, administrative services manager of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Hospitalist Program, for a special Mother's Day celebration. When Miriam, who lives in Newark, N.J., started feeling the symptoms of the new coronavirus in late March, she wasn't able to get tested anywhere…