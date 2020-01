LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Holly Holm celebrates after defeating Raquel Pennington by unanimous decision during their bantamweight bout at UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

(KRQE)- On Saturday, January 18 UFC 246 was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada with Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone as the event headliner. Albuquerque’s Holly Holm took on Raquel Pennington, who previously faced off back in 2015 at UFC 184.

In the lightweight class, Carlos Diego Ferreira was set to take Anthony Pettis while bantamweight Brian Kelleher fought Ode Osbourne. In the heavyweight division, Aleksei Oleinik went head to head against Maurice Greene.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 16: Lightweight fighters Anthony Pettis (L) and Carlos Diego Ferreira face off during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 16: Lightweight fighters Anthony Pettis (L) and Carlos Diego Ferreira pose during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Anthony Pettis prepares for the start of his lightweight bout against Carlos Diego Ferreira during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Carlos Diego Ferreira (L) gets a hold of Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ferreira won by submission in the second round. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Carlos Diego Ferreira (L) wrestles with Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ferreira won by submission in the second round. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Carlos Diego Ferreira (R) celebrates after defeating Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ferreira won by submission in the second round. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 17: Bantamweight fighters Brian Kelleher (L) and Ode’ Osbourne pose during a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 246 at Park Theater at Park MGM on January 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Brian Kelleher celebrates his victory over Ode’ Osbourne in a bantamweight bout during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kelleher won by submission in the first round. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Ode’ Osbourne waits for the start of his bantamweight bout against Brian Kelleher during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Brian Kelleher (R) grapples with Ode’ Osbourne in a bantamweight bout during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kelleher won by submission in the first round. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Brian Kelleher (top) grapples with Ode’ Osbourne in a bantamweight bout during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kelleher won by submission in the first round. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Brian Kelleher celebrates his victory over Ode’ Osbourne in a bantamweight bout during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kelleher won by submission in the first round. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Aleksei Olenik prepares for a heavyweight bout against Maurice Green during UFC 246 on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Aleksei Olenik (R) grapples with Maurice Green in the second round of a heavyweight bout during UFC 246 on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Aleksei Olenik (R) walks away after defeating Maurice Green in the second round in a heavyweight bout during UFC 246 on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Aleksei Olenik celebrates after defeating Maurice Green in the second round of a heavyweight bout during UFC 246 on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 16: Bantamweight fighter Holly Holm is interviewed during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Holm will face Raquel Pennington in UFC 246 on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 16: Bantamweight fighter Raquel Pennington attends the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pennington will face Holly Holm at UFC 246 on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 16: Bantamweight fighter Holly Holm poses during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Holm will face Raquel Pennington in UFC 246 on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 16: Bantamweight fighters Holly Holm (L) and Raquel Pennington face off during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 17: Bantamweight fighter Holly Holm poses on the scale during a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 246 at Park Theater at Park MGM on January 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Holm will face Raquel Pennington at UFC 246 on January 18 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

AS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 17: Bantamweight fighter Holly Holm poses on the scale during a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 246 at Park Theater at Park MGM on January 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Holm will face Raquel Pennington at UFC 246 on January 18 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 17: UFC president Dana White separates bantamweight fighters Holly Holm (L) and Raquel Pennington as they face off during a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 246 at Park Theater at Park MGM on January 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: (L-R) Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington exchange blows during their bantamweight bout at UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: (L-R) Raquel Pennington connects with a left at Holly Holm during their bantamweight bout at UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Holly Holm fights against Raquel Pennington during their bantamweight bout at UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: (R-L) Holly Holm kicks Raquel Pennington during their bantamweight bout at UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington exchange blows during their bantamweight bout at UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Holly Holm celebrates after defeating Raquel Pennington by unanimous decision during their bantamweight bout at UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Holly Holm celebrates after defeating Raquel Pennington by unanimous decision during their bantamweight bout at UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 16: Welterweight fighter Donald Cerrone responds to a question during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cerrone will fight Conor McGregor at UFC 246 on January 18 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 16: Welterweight fighter Conor McGregor listens to a question during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor will face Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 17: Welterweight fighters Conor McGregor (L) and Donald Cerrone face off during a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 246 at Park Theater at Park MGM on January 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC president Dana White looks on at far left. McGregor will face Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 17: Welterweight fighters Conor McGregor (L) and Donald Cerrone shake hands during a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 246 at Park Theater at Park MGM on January 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 17: Welterweight fighter Conor McGregor poses on the scale during a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 246 at Park Theater at Park MGM on January 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor will face Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on January 18 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 17: Welterweight fighter Donald Cerrone poses on the scale during a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 246 at Park Theater at Park MGM on January 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cerrone will face Conor McGregor at UFC 246 on January 18 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 17: Welterweight fighters Conor McGregor (L) and Donald Cerrone pose during a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 246 at Park Theater at Park MGM on January 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Donald Cerrone waits for the start of his welterweight bout against Conor McGregor during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor (top) fights Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor won by first-round TKO. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor (L) blocks a kick from Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor lands a knee to the face of Donald Cerrone in the first round in a welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor lands a kick to the face of Donald Cerrone in the first round in a welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor (L) punches Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor won by first-round TKO. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor celebrates his first round TKO victory against Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor reacts before taking on Donald Cerrone in their welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: (R) Conor McGregor celebrates his first round TKO victory against Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor celebrates his first round TKO victory against Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor hugs Donald Cerrone after his first round TKO victory in their welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)