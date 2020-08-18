PHOTOS: U.S. marks 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

NATIONAL (KRQE/AP) – The 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was ratified on August 18, 2020, giving women the constitutional right to vote. The Associated Press reports that in Maryland in 1647, Mistress Margaret Brent, heir of Lord Calvert, demanded a place in the legislature of the colony as a property holder of wide extent.
In 1848, organized work for women’s suffrage started in the U.S. with the Women’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, New York which was called by Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. This was in response to the refusal to permit women to take part in the anti-slavery convention of 1840.
In 1869, the National Woman Suffrage Association was formed in New York and was led by Susan B. Anthony and Stanton. The same year, the American Woman Suffrage Association was organized by Lucy Stone and Julia Ward Howe in Cleveland.
The 19th Amendment was drafted by Susan B. Anthony in 1875 and first introduced in Congress in 1878 by Senator A.A. Sargent of California. However, many women of color were prevented from casting ballots until the Voting Acts Rights of 1965.
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, August 18, that he will pardon Susan B. Anthony who was arrested for voting in 1872 in violation of laws permitting only men to vote.