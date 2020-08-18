PHOTOS: U.S. marks 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

NATIONAL (KRQE/AP) – The 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was ratified on August 18, 2020, giving women the constitutional right to vote. The Associated Press reports that in Maryland in 1647, Mistress Margaret Brent, heir of Lord Calvert, demanded a place in the legislature of the colony as a property holder of wide extent.

In 1848, organized work for women’s suffrage started in the U.S. with the Women’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, New York which was called by Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. This was in response to the refusal to permit women to take part in the anti-slavery convention of 1840.

In 1869, the National Woman Suffrage Association was formed in New York and was led by Susan B. Anthony and Stanton. The same year, the American Woman Suffrage Association was organized by Lucy Stone and Julia Ward Howe in Cleveland.

The 19th Amendment was drafted by Susan B. Anthony in 1875 and first introduced in Congress in 1878 by Senator A.A. Sargent of California. However, many women of color were prevented from casting ballots until the Voting Acts Rights of 1965.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, August 18, that he will pardon Susan B. Anthony who was arrested for voting in 1872 in violation of laws permitting only men to vote.

FILE – In this September 1916 file photo, demonstrators hold a rally for women’s suffrage in New York. The Seneca Falls convention in 1848 is widely viewed as the launch of the women’s suffrage movement, yet women didn’t gain the right to vote until ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920. (AP Photo)

In this Aug. 19, 1920 photo made available by the Library of Congress, Alice Paul, chair of the National Woman’s Party, unfurls a banner after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, at the NWP’s headquarters in Washington. The women’s suffrage movement in the United States is widely considered to have been launched at the Seneca Falls convention in New York state in 1848. At the time, many Southerners were wary of the movement because key leaders also were engaged in anti-slavery campaigning. (The Crowley Company/Library of Congress via AP)

A women’s suffrage parade is shown here in an undated photo. (AP Photo)

A car load of New York suffragettes pass through Plattsburgh, N.Y., during a tour of 20 counties in the state in this undated photo. Portia Willis Berg holds the large banner at right. Harriet May Mills, president of the New York State Woman Suffrage Association, is seated in rear holding a pennant. (AP Photo)

In this circa 1913 photo made available by the Library of Congress, demonstrators march in a women’s suffrage parade near the Capitol building in Washington. A horse and cart pulls a sign which reads, “We demand an amendment to the constitution of the United States enfranchising the women of this country.” (Harris & Ewing/Library of Congress via AP)

In this circa 1911 photo made available by the Library of Congress, men look at materials posted in the window of the National Anti-Suffrage Association headquarters in the United States. (Harris & Ewing/Library of Congress via AP)