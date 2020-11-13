PHOTOS: Typhoon kills at least 42, coats Philippine villages in mud

Typhoon Vamco killed at least 42 people and led to severe flooding and forced people onto their roofs according to officials on Friday. The Associated Press reports that troops, coast guard, police, and disaster response teams had rescued tens of thousands of people and that many called radio and TV networks and posted to social media, pleading for help.

While many areas had clearer weather and flood waters receded the military reported that rescues were still taking place to rescue those trapped in flooded communities.

A policeman carries his belongings across debris and muds at the typhoon-damaged Kasiglahan village in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Thick mud and debris coated many villages around the Philippine capital Friday after Typhoon Vamco caused extensive flooding that sent residents fleeing to their roofs and killing dozens of people. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

