PHOTOS: Tumbleweed snowman celebrates 25th anniversary along I-40

Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority’s tumbleweed snowman made its debut for the 2020 holiday season on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. This year, the snowman featured a facemask.

The snowman is put up every year by the AMAFCA and is perched along I-40. The tradition began back in 1995, making this year the 25th anniversary of the snowman.

AMAFCA crews work to put up the tumbleweed snowman on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. This year, AMAFCA celebrated its 25th anniversary of the tumbleweed snowman tradition. (KRQE/Justin Schatz)
AMAFCA crews work to put up the tumbleweed snowman on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. This year, AMAFCA celebrated its 25th anniversary of the tumbleweed snowman tradition. (KRQE/Justin Schatz)
AMAFCA crews work to put up the tumbleweed snowman on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. This year, AMAFCA celebrated its 25th anniversary of the tumbleweed snowman tradition. (KRQE/Justin Schatz)
AMAFCA crews work to put up the tumbleweed snowman on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. This year, AMAFCA celebrated its 25th anniversary of the tumbleweed snowman tradition. (KRQE/Justin Schatz)
AMAFCA crews work to put up the tumbleweed snowman on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. This year, AMAFCA celebrated its 25th anniversary of the tumbleweed snowman tradition. (KRQE/Justin Schatz)
AMAFCA crews work to put up the tumbleweed snowman on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. This year, AMAFCA celebrated its 25th anniversary of the tumbleweed snowman tradition. (KRQE/Justin Schatz)
AMAFCA crews work to put up the tumbleweed snowman on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. This year, AMAFCA celebrated its 25th anniversary of the tumbleweed snowman tradition. (KRQE/Justin Schatz)
AMAFCA crews work to put up the tumbleweed snowman on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. This year, AMAFCA celebrated its 25th anniversary of the tumbleweed snowman tradition. (KRQE/Justin Schatz)
AMAFCA crews work to put up the tumbleweed snowman on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. This year, AMAFCA celebrated its 25th anniversary of the tumbleweed snowman tradition. (KRQE/Justin Schatz)
AMAFCA crews work to put up the tumbleweed snowman on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. This year, AMAFCA celebrated its 25th anniversary of the tumbleweed snowman tradition. (KRQE/Justin Schatz)
AMAFCA crews work to put up the tumbleweed snowman on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. This year, AMAFCA celebrated its 25th anniversary of the tumbleweed snowman tradition. (KRQE/Justin Schatz)

Latest Local News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery