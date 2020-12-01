PHOTOS: Tumbleweed snowman celebrates 25th anniversary along I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority’s tumbleweed snowman made its debut for the 2020 holiday season on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. This year, the snowman featured a facemask.
The snowman is put up every year by the AMAFCA and is perched along I-40. The tradition began back in 1995, making this year the 25th anniversary of the snowman.
