PHOTOS: Tumbleweed snowman celebrates 25th anniversary along I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority’s tumbleweed snowman made its debut for the 2020 holiday season on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. This year, the snowman featured a facemask.

The snowman is put up every year by the AMAFCA and is perched along I-40. The tradition began back in 1995, making this year the 25th anniversary of the snowman.

AMAFCA crews work to put up the tumbleweed snowman on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. This year, AMAFCA celebrated its 25th anniversary of the tumbleweed snowman tradition. (KRQE/Justin Schatz)

