The memorial was held for them Thursday morning at Strong Thorne Mortuary. A flag was flown in their honor while police gave a proper escort to the National Cemetery in Santa Fe. Of the 29 veterans—all of them male—25 were from Bernalillo County and four from Otero County.

“We are forced to host this ceremony virtually, but that should not diminish our effort to provide these veterans the ‘final salute’ they earned through their service to our country,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in a pre-recorded eulogy. “This may be called the Forgotten Heroes Funeral, but these heroes, today, are not forgotten. May the souls of these 29 men rest now and forever in peace.”