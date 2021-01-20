PHOTOS: Trump departs White House

NATIONAL (KRQE) – Donald Trump and his wife Melania departed from the White House as his presidency came to an end on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Trump left the White House on Marine One and arrived at Joint Base Andrews where Air Force One was parked.

He was met by hundreds of supporters as he addressed the crowd. Trump is the first president in modern history to not participate in his successor’s inauguration following a tense election and his claims that it was stolen from him. Trump boarded Air Force One and according to the Associated Press will land at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach Florida.

The sun rises behind the White House at dawn, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stop to talk with the media as they walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Air Force One is prepared for President Donald Trump as flags fly on a stage at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Donald Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)