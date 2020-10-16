NATIONAL (KRQE) – President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden squared off, Thursday night, in their scuttled second debate replaced by competing televised town halls.
U.S. Election News
- Savannah Guthrie tells Trump he’s not a ‘crazy uncle’ who can ‘retweet whatever’
- Photos: Trump, Biden appear in competing town halls
- Trump or Biden? Latest polls in the 6 states that could decide the election
- Biden hedges on whether to mandate coronavirus vaccine
- Trump, Biden tied in North Carolina, NewsNation/Emerson poll shows