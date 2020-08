A car is driven along water-covered Sea Mountain Highway in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., as Isaias neared the Carolinas on Monday night, Aug. 3, 2020. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

(KRQE)- After making landfall over Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, Hurricane Isaias as downgraded to a tropical storm according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane touched down after 11 p.m. on Monday, August 3 with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

The storm now has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The weather service stated in an advisory that southeastern Virginia would face threats of tornadoes. The storm caused flooding and sparked five home fires in Ocean Isle Beach.

People walk on the flooded Sea Mountain Highway in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., as Isaias neared the Carolinas on Monday night, Aug. 3, 2020. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

In this photo provided by the Horry County Frie Rescue, multiple structure fires burn Aug. 4. 2020, in Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Hurricane Isaias sparked five home fires in town, Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith told WECT-TV. (Horry County Fire Rescue via AP)

Debris covers the sidewalk in Southport, N.C. as hurricane Isaias moved through North Carolina early Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (WECT-TV via AP)

Friends play in the surf in Garden City, S.C., Monday afternoon, Aug. 3, 2020., as Isaias neared the Carolinas. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

A bell tower toppled outside of Southport Baptist Church in Southport, N.C. as hurricane Isaias moved through North Carolina on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (WECT-TV via AP)

Michael Bledsoe sells sandbags as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches in Wilmington, N.C., Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Michael Bledsoe, far left, sells sandbags as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches in Wilmington, N.C., Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

People are caught in a rain shower as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches in Kure Beach, N.C., Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)