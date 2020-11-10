PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Eta floods parts of South Florida

The 28th named storm of a record hurricane season, Tropical Storm Eta flooded neighborhoods in South Florida after hitting Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane and killing over 100 people from Mexico to Panama. The Associated Press reports that almost a week after making its way to Nicaragua, Eta resulted in flooding and landslides that are impacting countries that are already struggling due to the pandemic.
As of Tuesday morning, Eta was just north of the Yucatan Channel between Cuba and Mexico. Top winds are said to be 60 mph. The Associated Press states that forecasters say Eta will remain almost stationary through the day before it moves north later this week.
