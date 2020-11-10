PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Eta floods parts of South Florida

The 28th named storm of a record hurricane season, Tropical Storm Eta flooded neighborhoods in South Florida after hitting Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane and killing over 100 people from Mexico to Panama. The Associated Press reports that almost a week after making its way to Nicaragua, Eta resulted in flooding and landslides that are impacting countries that are already struggling due to the pandemic.

As of Tuesday morning, Eta was just north of the Yucatan Channel between Cuba and Mexico. Top winds are said to be 60 mph. The Associated Press states that forecasters say Eta will remain almost stationary through the day before it moves north later this week.

This Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 satellite image made available by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Eta in the Gulf of Mexico at 1:51 p.m. EST. At left is Texas and at bottom is Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula. (NOAA via AP)

Lemay Acosta pulls his daughter Layla, 2, and dog Buster on a boat as they tour his flooded neighborhood in Plantation, Fla., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, a day after Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in the Florida Keys and flooded parts of South Florida. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Evan and Denise Knight try to keep dry along with their baby Zion, on a flooded street in Melrose Park in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Eta caused dangerous flooding Monday across Florida’s most densely populated urban areas, stranding cars and swamping entire neighborhoods with fast-rising water that had no place to drain. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

A parking lot at Hard Rock Stadium, the site of one of the major COVID-19 testing sites in the state, is flooded in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The site suffered major damage due to extensive rain dumped by the storm, and will remain closed until Wednesday or Thursday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

An advertising billboard lies on the ground after falling from high winds and rain from Tropical Storm Eta, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Key Largo, Fla. The storm had top sustained winds of 65 mph Sunday night as it crossed over the Florida Keys. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Tropical Storm Eta caused severe flooding in South Florida in areas already saturated from previous downpours. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

A couple walks along the beach during a downpour, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, on Miami Beach, Florida’s famed South Beach. A strengthening Tropical Storm Eta cut across Cuba on Sunday, and forecasters say it’s likely to be a hurricane before hitting the Florida Keys Sunday night or Monday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Cars move along highway A1A with poor visability in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. A strengthening Tropical Storm Eta sliced across Cuba on Sunday and was aimed at the southern tip of Florida, where officials braced for a storm that could hit at hurricane force after leaving scores of dead and over 100 missing in Mexico and Central America. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

A policeman stands guard at the area where a plane that crashed in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. A plane crashed after taking off from Guatemala City’s La Aurora Airport with humanitarian aid to the areas affected by the ETA storm. At least one person died in the accident, firefighters reported. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

An aerial view of the massive, rain-fueled landslide in the village of Queja, in Guatemala, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta. (Esteban Biba/Pool Photo via AP)

A semi is partially buried in a massive, rain-fueled landslide in the village of Queja, in Guatemala, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta. (Esteban Biba/Pool Photo via AP)

A girl rescued from the zone where residents are believed buried by a massive, rain-fueled landslide, is carried on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance during a search and rescue operation, in San Cristobal Verapaz, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Volunteer firefighters huddle in prayer before beginning a search and rescue operation in San Cristobal Verapaz, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in the aftermath of Hurricane Eta. Searchers in Guatemala were digging through mud and debris looking for an estimated 100 people believed buried by a massive, rain-fueled landslide, as Eta regained tropical storm strength and churned toward Cuba. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

