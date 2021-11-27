PHOTOS: Trees, trees, and more trees

(WJW) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says not to let your guard down as the omicron variant, a new strain of COVID-19, spreads internationally. Fauci appeared on "Weekend TODAY" on Saturday, where he remarked that it was possible the omicron variant is already in the United States.

"I would not be surprised if it is. We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility and you're already having travel-related cases that they've noted in Israel and Belgium and other places when you have a virus like this, it almost invariably is ultimately going to go essentially all over," Fauci said.