PHOTOS: Trees, trees, and more trees
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
Nov 27, 2021 / 01:49 PM MST
/
Updated:
Nov 27, 2021 / 01:58 PM MST
The National Christmas tree is lit during a ceremony at Cathedral square in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Over 80 percent of Lithuanians are Christian, which makes Christmas festivities a national celebration. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Workers position the Parliament Christmas tree, felled earlier this week in Northumberland, in New Palace Yard, outside the Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, London, Saturday Nov. 27, 2021. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)
Student volunteers with the Shenandaoh Valley School District sing carols while the Christmas tree was lit by Susan Williams, Downtown Shenandoah Inc. executive director, not seen pictured, in Veterans Memorial Park during the Coal Cracker Christmas event in Shenandoah, Pa., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. After the carol singing festive music was provided by J.T. Thomas. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)
People dressed as Christmas trees walk during the annual Christmas Parade, in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The parade is organized by the merchants of the annual Christmas Fair, who dress as stars, elves, angels, snowflakes, reindeers and other traditional figures associated with the holidays. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
The Nantucket Christmas tree is lit during the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony attended by President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and family in Nantucket, Mass., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Visitors, some wearing face masks, stand in front of the illuminated Christmas tree at the Winter Wonder and Christmas Market on the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Belgium and the Netherlands are among some of the worst hit countries in Western Europe and are planning a series of new restrictions. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR MACY'S INC. - Macy's welcomes Mayor Wu and special guests from Make-A-Wish to kick-off the holiday season and continue its iconic holiday traditions with the Boston Christmas Tree Lighting and the unveiling of the holiday windows on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Boston. The tree was lit by 9 year old Make-A-Wish child Ella in honor of Macy's annual Believe campaign. (Scott Eisen/AP Images for Macy's)
Cody and Jon Vincent, the Bourbon Barrel Brothers of Smiths Grove, walk around the 47-foot, 2-inch Bourbon Barrel Christmas Tree they built with 450 53-pound empty barrels and over 4,000 lights through a sponsorship by R&R Heating and Air Conditioning in Smiths Grove, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. The tree will be on display for visitors to view for free until the beginning of the new year. Freewill donations will be given to Edmonson County's Affordable Christmas Program to provide low-income families the opportunity to buy gifts at lower costs. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
Carolers wave at spectators as they ride down Sixth Avenue in the Macy's Singing Christmas Tree float during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning in full, after being crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
The Christmas tree is illuminated as the booths stay closed on the Christmas market in Innsbruck, Austria, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Austria is in a lockdown until Dec.12 to avoid the further outspread of the coronavirus. At right Innsbruck's tourist hotspot the "Golden Dachl" (golden roof). (Photo/Michael Probst)
A worker checks the light of Christmas tree in Pamplona, northern Spain, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Despite the worsening conditions, Cayden Duryea, 11, left, TJ Smachetti, right, and Duryea's mother Leticia, back, are determined to keep the tradition of cutting down their perfect Christmas tree on the day after Thanksgiving alive at Chanticleer Farms, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Pittsfield, Mass. "My family may have had the right idea when they suggested we come on Sunday this year," Smachetti joked through the blowing wind and snow. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
A nun looks as a crane lifts a 113-year-old and 28-meter-tall spruce in St. Peter's Square, to serve as a Christmas tree, at the Vatican, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. A gift from the city of Andalo in Trentino Alto Adige-South Tyrol region, northeastern Italy, the 8-ton present will be lit up on Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
The official White House Christmas Tree, grown in North Carolina, arrives at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
People take pictures of illuminated trees at a Christmas market in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. The Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown that will start Monday and comes as average daily deaths have tripled in recent weeks and hospitals in heavily hit states have warned that intensive care units are reaching capacity.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
People stand near an undecorated Christmas Tree in Grand Place in Brussels, Friday Nov. 19, 2021. In Brussels the 60-foot Christmas tree was placed in the center of the city's stunning Grand Place on Thursday but a decision on whether the Belgian capital's festive market can go ahead will depend on the development of the COVID-19 virus surge. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
