Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
2020 Elections
Coronavirus
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Legislature
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
MysteryWire.com
Top Stories
If you feel you’re getting sick, health experts urge to stay home and visit doctor
Video
Knoxville family quarantined after trip to China
Video
5 storylines to watch during Super Tuesday
PHOTOS: Tornado damages at least 40 buildings in Tennessee
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
BCSO: Both directions of Highway 333 closed in Carnuel due to deputy-involved shooting
Live Now
Live Now
Tornadoes destroy buildings across Nashville, 19 dead
PHOTOS: Tornado damages at least 40 buildings in Tennessee
Photo Galleries
by: KRQE Media
Posted:
Mar 3, 2020 / 08:25 AM MST
/
Updated:
Mar 3, 2020 / 09:09 AM MST
Faith Patton looks over buildings destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. Patton lives near the damaged area but her home was intact. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A man walks by buildings destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A man looks over buildings destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
An overturned truck sits in a street in an area damaged by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People are reflected in a mirror of a building destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People look over storm damage Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A man walks through storm debris following a deadly tornado Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A man walks by The Basement East, a live music venue destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People walk past buildings damaged by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A woman walks past buildings damaged by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
People walk past storm debris following a deadly tornado, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A man walks past storm debris following a deadly tornado Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Latest Video
March 3, 2020 Morning Rush
Video
March 3, 2020 Five Facts
Video
UNM plans to increase base tuition by 2.6%
Video
Rio Arriba County, Española school district to pay $1.3M following student's tasing
Video
Podcasts starting a conversation on culture, diversity in Albuquerque
Video
City councilors approve allocation of funds to hold gun buyback program
Video
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱Download the KRQE Apps
Now Trending on KRQE.com
BCSO: Both directions of Highway 333 closed in Carnuel due to deputy-involved shooting
Actor, writer Mindy Kaling visits Albuquerque
Video
Food-related complaints lead to health department finding other issues at restaurants
Video
City of Albuquerque pays nearly $700,000 in lawsuit settlements
Video
Owner of ‘RentAHitman.com’ turns in New Mexico teen
Video
NMSP officer named in prior use of force lawsuit settlements
Video
Two injured following shooting at house party in South Valley
Video
Video Forecast
Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Food-related complaints lead to health department finding other issues at restaurants
Video
Accent mark mistake spotted on Santa Fe seal
Video
Flags to be at half-staff to honor fallen New Mexico soldier
Video
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞