PHOTOS: Timeline of Hank Aaron’s career

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hall of Fame slugger and baseball icon, Hank Aaron passed away at the age of 86 on Friday. Aaron does have a few ties to Albuquerque. In 1975 while playing with the Brewers, Aaron played in an exhibition game at the Albuquerque Sports Stadium. Aaron will also be forever connected with former Duke’s groundskeeper, Richard Arndt. Arndt ended up with Hank Aaron’s 755th home run ball, back in 1976.

Arndt got the ball while employed for the Milwaukee Brewers. He did not give the ball back to Aaron and after getting fired from the Brewers organization, he placed the ball in a safety deposit box in Albuquerque. It remained in Albuquerque for 22 years, but he ended up selling the ball for $650,000 in 1999.

Hank Aaron ( Courtesy of AlbuquerqueDukes.com)

Milwaukee Braves’ Hank Aaron is carried from the baseball field Sept. 23, 1957, by teammates after they won the National League pennant with a 4-2 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo)

Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron (44) breaks Babe Ruth’s record for career home runs as he hits his 715th off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Al Downing in the fourth inning of the game opener at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, Ga., April 8, 1974. (AP Photo)

Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves reacts Saturday, July 21, 1973, in Atlanta after hitting 700th career home run against the Philadelphia Phillies. (AP Photo)

Hank Aaron holds a the ball he hit for his 715th career home run Monday night, April 8, 1974, in Atlanta Stadium against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/Bob Daugherty)

FILE – In this April 4, 1974, file photo, baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn, right, presents Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron with a trophy after he tied Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bob Johnson, File)