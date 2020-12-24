PHOTOS: Thousands of truck drivers, travelers stuck in UK gridlock

Thousands of truck drivers and travelers are struck in a mass gridlock at the English Port of Denver on Christmas Eve. The holdup is the result of the slow delivery of coronavirus tests that are required by France.
According to the Associated Press, a U.K. road haulage expert estimated that there could be 8,000 to 10,000 trucks in the gridlock, however, a government minister said the number was closer to 4,000 trucks.
France relaxed its coronavirus-related ban on trucks from Britain on Tuesday following a two-day standoff that stranded drivers and raised fears of U.K. Christmastime food shortages according to the AP. French authorities imposed the ban in an attempt to protect residents from a new variant of coronavirus identified in London and southeast England.
Delivery drivers reportedly can now enter by ferry or tunnel if they showed proof of a negative test of the virus. On Christmas Eve, AP states that only a fraction of the thousands of truck drivers and travelers have made it through the gridlock. Officials warn the backlog could take days to clear.