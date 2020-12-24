PHOTOS: Thousands of truck drivers, travelers stuck in UK gridlock

Thousands of truck drivers and travelers are struck in a mass gridlock at the English Port of Denver on Christmas Eve. The holdup is the result of the slow delivery of coronavirus tests that are required by France.

According to the Associated Press, a U.K. road haulage expert estimated that there could be 8,000 to 10,000 trucks in the gridlock, however, a government minister said the number was closer to 4,000 trucks.

France relaxed its coronavirus-related ban on trucks from Britain on Tuesday following a two-day standoff that stranded drivers and raised fears of U.K. Christmastime food shortages according to the AP. French authorities imposed the ban in an attempt to protect residents from a new variant of coronavirus identified in London and southeast England.

Delivery drivers reportedly can now enter by ferry or tunnel if they showed proof of a negative test of the virus. On Christmas Eve, AP states that only a fraction of the thousands of truck drivers and travelers have made it through the gridlock. Officials warn the backlog could take days to clear.

Lorries are parked on the M20 near Folkestone, Kent, England as part of Operation Stack after the Port of Dover was closed and access to the Eurotunnel terminal suspended following the French government’s announcement, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. France banned all travel from the UK for 48 hours from midnight Sunday, including trucks carrying freight through the tunnel under the English Channel or from the port of Dover on England’s south coast. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

Vehicles wait at the entrance to the Port of Dover, that is blocked by police, as they queue to be allowed to leave, in Dover, England, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Freight from Britain and passengers with a negative coronavirus test have begun arriving on French shores, after France relaxed a two-day blockade over a new virus variant. The blockade had isolated Britain, stranded thousands of drivers and raised fears of shortages (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Trucks are parked on the M20 motorway as part of Operation Stack, whilst the Port of Dover remains closed, in southern England near the Channel Tunnel and Dover, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Trucks waiting to get out of Britain backed up for miles and people were left stranded as dozens of countries around the world slapped tough travel restrictions on the U.K. because of a new and seemingly more contagious variant of the coronavirus in England. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Vehicles queue to move into the departures boarding area as COVID-19 tests are carried out at the Port of Dover in Kent, where thousands are waiting to resume their journey across The Channel after the borders with France reopened Thursday Dec. 24, 2020. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

A man conducts a COVID-19 test on a driver at the Port of Dover in Kent, England, Thursday Dec. 24, 2020 where thousands wait to resume their journey across The Channel after the borders with France reopened. Trucks inched slowly past checkpoints in Dover and headed across the Channel to Calais on Thursday after France partially reopened its borders following a scare over a rapidly spreading new virus variant.(Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

