PHOTOS: Thousands in Michigan protest social distance order

On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Lansing, Michigan to show their frustrations with Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s health orders that shut down businesses and asked residents to remain at home. According to the Associated Press, the “Operation Gridlock” protest was lead by the Michigan Conservative Coalition and encouraged residents to pack the streets with cars.
